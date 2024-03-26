Wings Over Launches New Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu

The new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu includes three all-new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu items, including Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Waffle Fries, Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Tots, and Loaded Tender Sandwiches.

Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos feature a choice of signature Waffle Fries or Tots loaded with hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, smothered with melted cheese, and crispy bacon.

The Loaded Tender Sandwich includes a signature crispy chicken tender on a top-split, butter-toasted bun, smothered with melted cheese and crispy bacon.

You can find the new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu at participating locations for a limited time.

Image via Wings Over