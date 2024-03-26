Archives

Home Entertainment Wings Over Launches New Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu

Wings Over Launches New Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu

Entertainment By · March 26, 2024 · Comments off

Wings Over Launches New Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu

The new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu includes three all-new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu items, including Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Waffle Fries, Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Tots, and Loaded Tender Sandwiches.

Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos feature a choice of signature Waffle Fries or Tots loaded with hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, smothered with melted cheese, and crispy bacon.

The Loaded Tender Sandwich includes a signature crispy chicken tender on a top-split, butter-toasted bun, smothered with melted cheese and crispy bacon.

You can find the new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu at participating locations for a limited time.

Image via Wings Over

Related Posts

Papa John’s Introduces New Spicy Pepperoni Rolls

Entertainment By · March 26, 2024 · Comments off

Spicy Pepperoni Rolls feature the brand’s signature pizza sauce and pepperoni rolled up with jalapenos and creamy melty cheese on original, fresh, never-frozen, dough, all cut into eight separate rolls and baked until golden brown. The come served with Spicy Garlic sauce for dipping or drizzling.

You can find Spicy Pepperoni Rolls at participating locations nationwide for a suggeste…

Read more

Dancers Accuse Lizzo of Sexual Harassment

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain b…

Read more

10 Surprising Facts About Joni Mitchell in Honor of Her Grammys Debut

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

The Grammys 2024 will attract top stars with the hopes of bringing home the music world’s biggest awards. Among them will be a musician taking to the Grammys stage for the first time in a decades-long career.

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, who received a nomination for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], a recording of her surprise return to the stage at…

Read more

The Best Valentine’s Day Movies for Kids

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

This Valentine’s Day, grab a bucket of popcorn and a box of conversation hearts and treat the kids in your life to a movie that is sure to make them fall in love.

Most rom-coms are a little too advanced in the love department for children and tweens, but this list includes romantic films appropriate for even the youngest members of the family. There are adaptations of swoonworthy YA cla…

Read more

King Charles Struggles to Land A-List Celebs for Coronation

Entertainment By · March 22, 2024 · Comments off

King Charles III is learning the hard way that leaving it too late to finalize a big soiree is a bad idea. As the newly ascended British monarch prepares for his coronation on May 6, the palace is reportedly struggling to book A-list British entertainers to mark the historic event, with many citing busy schedules to explain their absence.

That’s a sharp break from the last major roy…

Read more

The Making of ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Entertainment By · March 21, 2024 · Comments off

Aitch Alberto and Benjamin Alire Sáenz are video calling from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the West Wing. Earlier on this September morning, they visited the White House with the Hispanic Federation and attended a briefing on policies for the Latino community. They were missing the White House tour to talk to TIME.

This was the first time the two had seen each other …

Read more

The True Story Behind Woman of the Hour

Entertainment By · March 20, 2024 · Comments off

There are two movies at play in Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, that intersect in disconcerting fashion. In one there’s the story of a serial killer who is raping and murdering women and girls across the country, offering to take their pictures before his crimes. In another, there’s the saga of an aspiring young actor who takes a gig on The Dating Game fo…

Read more

The True Story of J. Robert Oppenheimer

Entertainment By · March 20, 2024 · Comments off

After months of building anticipation, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer arrived in theaters Friday, kickstarting an opening weekend where it’s expected to collect around $50 million at the domestic box office.

The three-hour (and nine second) biopic centers, as its title suggests, on J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the theore…

Read more

5 Questions ‘Rings of Power’ Needs to Answer

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power, Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, set the stage for a drama that will unfold over five seasons of television. Set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the birth of…

Read more

Selling Sunset Season 6- Bre Tiesi Interview

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Bre Tiesi wants to set the record straight about her new job. The newest cast member on Netflix’s hit reality TV series Selling Sunset and the latest realtor employed by the Oppenheim Group, Tiesi, best known for being the mother to one of Nick Cannon’s 12 children, says she takes her job in real estate seriously.

“Everyone has this misconception that I am who I&…

Read more