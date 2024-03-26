Wienerschnitzel Offers Free Chili Dog With $1 Minimum Online Purchase On November 3, 2022

To take advantage of the offer, simply make any online purchase of $1 or more with promo code “SANDWICH” on Thursday. Don’t forget to add a Chili Dog to your order to seal the deal.

The brand’s Chili Dog features a hot dog in a fresh, steamed bun topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world famous Chili sauce made from a secret recipe.

Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand’s National Sandwich Day offer can be found at participating locations nationwide for one day only on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Image via Wienerschnitzel