To take advantage of the offer, simply drop by any participating Kripsy Kreme location in-shop or at the drive-thru wearing green on March 16 and March 17 for a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on the house, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is basically just a green-colored Original Glazed doughnut.

The special offer is valid at participating locations nationwide with a limit of one free doughnut per guest per visit per day.

Image via Krispy Kreme