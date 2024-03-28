Wawa Adds New Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger And More As Part Of Expanded Signature Burger Lineup

The Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger features an Angus beef patty, white American cheese, spicy cherry pepper relish, and bacon on a brioche bun.
The French Onion Cheeseburger consists of an Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, tomato, and caramelized onions, on a brioche bun.
The All American Cheeseburger includes an Angus beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, green leaf lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.
You can find all three new Signature Burgers at participating Wawa locations systemwide after 4:00 p.m. local time.
