Wawa Adds New Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger And More As Part Of Expanded Signature Burger Lineup

Inspired by a recent visit to Tennessee, Chef Paul Wahlberg crafted Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders featuring a scratch-made BBQ sauce made using Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine, an unaged rye made by Sugarlands Distilling in collaboration with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, stars of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners.

