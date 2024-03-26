Wahlburgers Launches New Moonshine-Infused BBQ Sliders

Inspired by a recent visit to Tennessee, Chef Paul Wahlberg crafted Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders featuring a scratch-made BBQ sauce made using Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine, an unaged rye made by Sugarlands Distilling in collaboration with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, stars of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners.

Each order of Wahlburgers’ new Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders includes three sliders with slow-smoked pulled pork, house-made Apple Rye BBQ sauce and freshly prepared coleslaw, served with a stack of onion rings.

Additionally, and to accompany the new Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders, Wahlburgers is also pouring a specialty Bootlegger Apple Cider craft cocktail for a limited time. The Bootlegger Apple Cider combines Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine with apple cider.

You can find new Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders at Wahlburgers locations nationwide for a limited time through the end of November 2023.

Image via Wahlburgers