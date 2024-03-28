The Cheesecake Factory Adds A Slew Of New Menu Items Including New French Dip Cheeseburger

This season, the chain is adding the following new menu items:

French Dip Cheeseburger : Charbroiled Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo and Au Jus for Dipping

: Charbroiled Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo and Au Jus for Dipping Classic Italian Trio : Fettuccini Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan and Baked Rigatoni

: Fettuccini Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan and Baked Rigatoni Korean Fried Chicken : Crispy Chicken Tossed with Our Spicy Korean B.B.Q. Sauce and Served Over Steamed Rice with Avocado, Kimchi, Edamame, Cilantro and Sesame Seeds

: Crispy Chicken Tossed with Our Spicy Korean B.B.Q. Sauce and Served Over Steamed Rice with Avocado, Kimchi, Edamame, Cilantro and Sesame Seeds Pan Roasted Chicken : Fresh All-Natural Deboned Half Chicken Pan Seared Until Golden Brown. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

: Fresh All-Natural Deboned Half Chicken Pan Seared Until Golden Brown. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Carolina Grilled Salmon : Charbroiled and Glazed with Our Carolina B.B.Q. Sauce. Served with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and a Corn, Avocado, Zucchini and Cilantro Salad

: Charbroiled and Glazed with Our Carolina B.B.Q. Sauce. Served with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and a Corn, Avocado, Zucchini and Cilantro Salad Cauliflower Tacos : Soft Corn Tortillas with Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Avocado, Onion, Chipotle and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Rice and Beans

: Soft Corn Tortillas with Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Avocado, Onion, Chipotle and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Rice and Beans Sweet Potato Enchiladas : Warm Corn Tortillas Filled with Roasted Sweet Potato, Poblano Peppers, Onion and Melted Cheese. Covered with Marcona-Red Chile Salsa, Sour Cream and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice

: Warm Corn Tortillas Filled with Roasted Sweet Potato, Poblano Peppers, Onion and Melted Cheese. Covered with Marcona-Red Chile Salsa, Sour Cream and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice Baked Rigatoni : Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan Cheese and Rigatoni Pasta. Covered with Our Chicken Bolognese Sauce

: Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan Cheese and Rigatoni Pasta. Covered with Our Chicken Bolognese Sauce Caramel Apple Pancakes: Buttermilk Pancakes with Glazed Apples, Crispy Caramel Pecans and Chantilly Cream. Served with Our Maple-Butter Syrup *only available on Saturday & Sunday Brunch Menu

The menu rollout will also feature new specialty cocktails, including:

Grapefruit Cosmopolitan : A Grapefruit Twist on the Modern Classic – Absolut Grapefruit, St-Germain and Aperol Shaken with Fresh Lime, Served Chilled

: A Grapefruit Twist on the Modern Classic – Absolut Grapefruit, St-Germain and Aperol Shaken with Fresh Lime, Served Chilled Key Lime Martini : Bacardi Lime and RumHaven Chilled with Pineapple and Fresh Lime

: Bacardi Lime and RumHaven Chilled with Pineapple and Fresh Lime Pineapple Mescal : Altos Plata Tequila and Vida Mezcal with Fresh Pineapple, Lime and Agave

: Altos Plata Tequila and Vida Mezcal with Fresh Pineapple, Lime and Agave Strawberry Infused Margarita: Strawberry Infused Espolon Tequila, Bacardi Lime and Agave Served on the Rocks *not available in select markets

The Cheesecake Factory plans to rollout these new menu items across all locations through March 5, 2021.

Image – The Cheesecake Factory