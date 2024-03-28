The Cheesecake Factory Adds A Slew Of New Menu Items Including New French Dip Cheeseburger

This season, the chain is adding the following new menu items:
- French Dip Cheeseburger: Charbroiled Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo and Au Jus for Dipping
- Classic Italian Trio: Fettuccini Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan and Baked Rigatoni
- Korean Fried Chicken: Crispy Chicken Tossed with Our Spicy Korean B.B.Q. Sauce and Served Over Steamed Rice with Avocado, Kimchi, Edamame, Cilantro and Sesame Seeds
- Pan Roasted Chicken: Fresh All-Natural Deboned Half Chicken Pan Seared Until Golden Brown. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable
- Carolina Grilled Salmon: Charbroiled and Glazed with Our Carolina B.B.Q. Sauce. Served with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and a Corn, Avocado, Zucchini and Cilantro Salad
- Cauliflower Tacos: Soft Corn Tortillas with Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Avocado, Onion, Chipotle and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Rice and Beans
- Sweet Potato Enchiladas: Warm Corn Tortillas Filled with Roasted Sweet Potato, Poblano Peppers, Onion and Melted Cheese. Covered with Marcona-Red Chile Salsa, Sour Cream and Toasted Pepitas. Served with Black Beans and Cilantro Rice
- Baked Rigatoni: Layers of Melted Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan Cheese and Rigatoni Pasta. Covered with Our Chicken Bolognese Sauce
- Caramel Apple Pancakes: Buttermilk Pancakes with Glazed Apples, Crispy Caramel Pecans and Chantilly Cream. Served with Our Maple-Butter Syrup *only available on Saturday & Sunday Brunch Menu
The menu rollout will also feature new specialty cocktails, including:
- Grapefruit Cosmopolitan: A Grapefruit Twist on the Modern Classic – Absolut Grapefruit, St-Germain and Aperol Shaken with Fresh Lime, Served Chilled
- Key Lime Martini: Bacardi Lime and RumHaven Chilled with Pineapple and Fresh Lime
- Pineapple Mescal: Altos Plata Tequila and Vida Mezcal with Fresh Pineapple, Lime and Agave
- Strawberry Infused Margarita: Strawberry Infused Espolon Tequila, Bacardi Lime and Agave Served on the Rocks *not available in select markets
The Cheesecake Factory plans to rollout these new menu items across all locations through March 5, 2021.
Image – The Cheesecake Factory