Taco John’s Brings Back Nachos Navidad For 2022 Holiday Season

Nachos Navidad features festive red, green and yellow chips topped with seasoned American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and cool sour cream.

While prices may vary, you can expect to pay $7.49 for a regular size order of Nachos Navidad with seasoned ground beef, while a small is priced at $5.49.

You can also enjoy a regular size order of Nachos Navidad with sirloin steak for $8.29 (small $6.29), or with grilled chicken for $7.89 (small $5.89).

Nachos Navidad can be found at participating Taco John’s locations chainwide for a limited time through the 2022 holiday season.

Image via Taco John’s