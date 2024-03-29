Sonic 99-Cent Corn Dog Deal On March 13, 2024

In order to take advantage of the deal, simply order a Corn Dog online or in the app and the discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

Sonic’s Corn Dog features a dog wrapped in sweet corn batter fried to a crispy golden-brown.

You can enjoy 99-cent Corn Dogs at participating Sonic locations nationwide for one day only on March 13, 2024.คำพูดจาก สล็อต777 เว็บตรง

Image via Sonic