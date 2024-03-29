Sonic 99-Cent Corn Dog Deal On March 13, 2024

The Atoburger is a shrimp burger topped with a crispy hash brown, Atoboy’s Grenada pepper sauce, shaved red onions and butter lettuce, all stacked on a toasted potato bun.คำพูดจาก สล็อตวอเลท
The limited-edition burger will be available exclusively at Shake Shack… Read more
The Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger features an Angus beef patty, white American cheese, spicy cherry pepper relish, and bacon on a brioche bun.
The French Onion Cheeseburger consists of an Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, tomato, and caramelized onions, on a brioche bun.
The All American Cheeseburger incl… Read more
This season, the chain is adding the following new menu items:
To take advantage of the offer, simply drop by any participating Kripsy Kreme location in-shop or at the drive-thru wearing green on March 16 and March 17 for a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on the house, no purchase necessary.
Krispy Kreme’s O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is basically just a green-colored Original Glazed doughnut.
The speci… Read more
Nachos Navidad features festive red, green and yellow chips topped with seasoned American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and cool sour cream.
Read more
Inspired by a recent visit to Tennessee, Chef Paul Wahlberg crafted Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders featuring a scratch-made BBQ sauce made using Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine, an unaged rye made by Sugarlands Distilling in collaboration with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, stars of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners.
Each order of Wahlburgers’ new A… Read more
To take advantage of the offer, simply make any online purchase of $1 or more with promo code “SANDWICH” on Thursday. Don’t forget to add a Chili Dog to your order to seal the deal.
The brand’s Chili Dog features a hot dog in a fresh, steamed bun topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world famous Chili sauce made from a secr… Read more
Each $20 KFC Classics Dinner includes 6 pieces of the brand’s hand-breaded fried chicken, a large side of our creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, a Pot Pie and 4 of south… Read more
Grant Smillie, the Melbourne-raised entrepreneur behind E.P & L.P, will open Grandmaster Recorders this year, as the group expands its hospitality empire in Los Angeles.
The new venue, set inside one of Hollywood’s most famed former recording studios at 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd and expected to open in August, will span three sections, Botanical Hospitality Gro… Read more