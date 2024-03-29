Archives

Home Food Sonic 99-Cent Corn Dog Deal On March 13, 2024

Sonic 99-Cent Corn Dog Deal On March 13, 2024

Food By · March 29, 2024 · Comments off

In order to take advantage of the deal, simply order a Corn Dog online or in the app and the discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

Sonic 99-Cent Corn Dog Deal On March 13, 2024

Sonic’s Corn Dog features a dog wrapped in sweet corn batter fried to a crispy golden-brown.

You can enjoy 99-cent Corn Dogs at participating Sonic locations nationwide for one day only on March 13, 2024.คำพูดจาก สล็อต777 เว็บตรง

Image via Sonic

Related Posts

Shake Shack To Offer New Shrimp Atoburger At Madison Square Park Location On May 6, 2021

Food By · March 29, 2024 · Comments off

The Atoburger is a shrimp burger topped with a crispy hash brown, Atoboy’s Grenada pepper sauce, shaved red onions and butter lettuce, all stacked on a toasted potato bun.คำพูดจาก สล็อตวอเลท

The limited-edition burger will be available exclusively at Shake Shack…

Read more

Wawa Adds New Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger And More As Part Of Expanded Signature Burger Lineup

Food By · March 28, 2024 · Comments off

The Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger features an Angus beef patty, white American cheese, spicy cherry pepper relish, and bacon on a brioche bun.

The French Onion Cheeseburger consists of an Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, tomato, and caramelized onions, on a brioche bun.

The All American Cheeseburger incl…

Read more

The Cheesecake Factory Adds A Slew Of New Menu Items Including New French Dip Cheeseburger

Food By · March 28, 2024 · Comments off

The Cheesecake Factory Adds A Slew Of New Menu Items Including New French Dip Cheeseburger

This season, the chain is adding the following new menu items:

Wear Green, Get A Free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut At Krispy Kreme On March 16-17, 2023

Food By · March 27, 2024 · Comments off

To take advantage of the offer, simply drop by any participating Kripsy Kreme location in-shop or at the drive-thru wearing green on March 16 and March 17 for a free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on the house, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is basically just a green-colored Original Glazed doughnut.

The speci…

Read more

Taco John’s Brings Back Nachos Navidad For 2022 Holiday Season

Food By · March 27, 2024 · Comments off

Nachos Navidad features festive red, green and yellow chips topped with seasoned American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and cool sour cream.

Taco John’s Brings Back Nachos Navidad For 2022 Holiday Season Read more

Wahlburgers Launches New Moonshine-Infused BBQ Sliders

Food By · March 26, 2024 · Comments off

Inspired by a recent visit to Tennessee, Chef Paul Wahlberg crafted Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders featuring a scratch-made BBQ sauce made using Mark & Digger’s Rye Apple Moonshine, an unaged rye made by Sugarlands Distilling in collaboration with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, stars of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners.

Each order of Wahlburgers’ new A…

Read more

Wienerschnitzel Offers Free Chili Dog With $1 Minimum Online Purchase On November 3, 2022

Food By · March 26, 2024 · Comments off

To take advantage of the offer, simply make any online purchase of $1 or more with promo code “SANDWICH” on Thursday. Don’t forget to add a Chili Dog to your order to seal the deal.

The brand’s Chili Dog features a hot dog in a fresh, steamed bun topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world famous Chili sauce made from a secr…

Read more

KFC Tests New $20 KFC Classics Dinner

Food By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

KFC Tests New $20 KFC Classics Dinner

Each $20 KFC Classics Dinner includes 6 pieces of the brand’s hand-breaded fried chicken, a large side of our creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, a Pot Pie and 4 of south…

Read more

Aussies set for Hollywood expansion

Food By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

Grant Smillie, the Melbourne-raised entrepreneur behind E.P & L.P, will open Grandmaster Recorders this year, as the group expands its hospitality empire in Los Angeles.

The new venue, set inside one of Hollywood’s most famed former recording studios at 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd and expected to open in August, will span three sections, Botanical Hospitality Gro…

Read more