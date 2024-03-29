Shake Shack To Offer New Shrimp Atoburger At Madison Square Park Location On May 6, 2021

The Atoburger is a shrimp burger topped with a crispy hash brown, Atoboy’s Grenada pepper sauce, shaved red onions and butter lettuce, all stacked on a toasted potato bun.คำพูดจาก สล็อตวอเลท

The limited-edition burger will be available exclusively at Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park location for one day only on Thursday, May 6, with proceeds donated to Heart of Dinner, a non-profit that supports Asian restaurants in an effort to combat food insecurity and isolation within New York City’s elderly Asian American community.

Priced at $7.49, the Atoburger will be available for purchase in-store, through pickup on Shake Shack’s website, or delivery and pickup via the Shack app in the Madison Square Park Delivery zone. The first 40 fans to purchase an Atoburger in-store will also receive a bottle of the exclusive Atoboy Grenada pepper sauce on the house.

Image – Shake Shack