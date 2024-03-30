Popcorn Chicken Returns To Jack In The Box For A Limited Time

Made with white-meat chicken, the returning fan-favorite item is available in both Spicy and Classic flavors.

Popcorn Chicken can be enjoyed a la carte or as part of a Popcorn Chicken Combo 50/50 Mix, which includes half Classic and half Spicy chicken served with a side of french fries, a drink, and dipping sauce for a suggested price of $5.99.

For larger appetites, Jack is also putting together a Popcorn Chicken Big Box combo, served with Good Good sauce and a Dr. Pepper for a suggested price of $7.99.

Popcorn Chicken can be found at Jack in the Box locations nationwide for a limited time.

Image via Jack in the Box