Pop-Tarts Introduces New Donut-Inspired Flavors

Inspired by the top-selling flavors at donut shops nationwide, Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts have a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts have an apple-flavored filling and are topped with white string icing to mimic the classic apple fritter style.

New donut-inspired Pop-Tarts are set to hit shelves nationwide starting at the end of December 2021 in an 8-count box for a suggested price of $2.99.

Image courtesy of Pop-Tarts