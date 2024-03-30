Planters Launches New Apple Cider Donut Cashews

Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews feature kettle-roasted cashews flavored with familiar notes of apples and cinnamon.

Apple Cider Donut Cashews join the recently released Pumpkin Spice Almonds as part of the brand’s new line of fall-themed products.

You can find new Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews on shelves at retailers nationwide for a limited time.

Image via Planters