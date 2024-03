Spicy Pepperoni Rolls feature the brand’s signature pizza sauce and pepperoni rolled up with jalapenos and creamy melty cheese on original, fresh, never-frozen, dough, all cut into eight separate rolls and baked until golden brown. The come served with Spicy Garlic sauce for dipping or drizzling.

You can find Spicy Pepperoni Rolls at participating locations nationwide for a suggested price of $5.49 through July 10, 2022.

Image via Papa Johns