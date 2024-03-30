Newk’s Introduces New Newk’s “Q” & Slaw Sandwich And New Newk’s “Q” Salad As Part Of “Q” Fest Menu

Newk’s “Q” Fest is all about the brand’s signature white BBQ sauce, a creamy, tangy, mayonnaise-based recipe developed by Newk’s co-founder Don Newcomb. Inspired by Alabama-style white sauce, the signature sauce is handmade in-house daily and brings on the flavor with apple cider vinegar, horseradish and a secret seasoning blend.

The fan-favorite Newk’s “Q” Pizza features all-natural chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, jalapenos and chili oil on the brand’s signature pizza crust.

In addition to Newk’s “Q” Pizza, two new limited-time items join the summer “Q” Fest menu for 2021:คำพูดจาก เว็บสล็อตใหม่ล่าสุด 2024

Newk’s “Q” & Slaw Sandwich : All-natural chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and white BBQ sauce on toasted French Parisian bread for a suggested price of $8.99.

: All-natural chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and white BBQ sauce on toasted French Parisian bread for a suggested price of $8.99. Newk’s “Q” Salad: All-natural chicken, bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes on mixed greens tossed with white BBQ sauce for a suggested price of $9.79.

Participating locations will also be offering the fan-favorite Newk’s “Q” Sandwich, made with all-natural chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, and signature white BBQ sauce on toasted bread.

In addition to barbecue, and with strawberries at their peak season in summer, Newk’s is welcoming back their signature strawberry cake, handmade and baked fresh in Newk’s bakery.

Newk’s “Q” Fest menu can be found at participating locations for a limited time through the summer BBQ season.

Image – Newk’s