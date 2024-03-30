New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Lineup Debuts At Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

Each sandwich in the lineup is drizzled with the brand’s new special Hot Honey Sauce on either a bun, savory biscuit or Belgian style waffles served along with a tender, all-white meat chicken breast filet, hand-battered and breaded.

More specifically:

The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwic h features a hand-breaded chicken breast filet topped with crispy bacon, melty cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce all sandwiched between a premium potato bun.

h features a hand-breaded chicken breast filet topped with crispy bacon, melty cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce all sandwiched between a premium potato bun. Available for breakfast, the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit consists of a hand-breaded chicken breast filet topped with the sweet heat of Hot Honey Sauce between a fluffy Made From ScratchBiscuit.

consists of a hand-breaded chicken breast filet topped with the sweet heat of Hot Honey Sauce between a fluffy Made From ScratchBiscuit. Available all day, the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich features a hand-breaded chicken breast filet nestled between two Belgian style waffles and topped with Hot Honey Sauce.

To celebrate the launch, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are partnering with Adult Swim for the release of an Adult Swim-themed meal. From September 22 through November 7, fans can make any combo an Adult Swim meal featuring an exclusive figurine, Adult Swim-themed cup, and a large order of fries during lunch and dinner hoursคำพูดจาก สล็อตเว็บตรง. Figurines available represent characters from six fan-favorite Adult Swim shows including “Robot Chicken,” “Metalocalypse,” and “Sealab 2021.”

All three Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches are now available for a limited time at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations.

Images courtesy of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s