KFC Tests New $20 KFC Classics Dinner

Each $20 KFC Classics Dinner includes 6 pieces of the brand’s hand-breaded fried chicken, a large side of our creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, a Pot Pie and 4 of southern style biscuits.

Here’s a closer look at participating locations offering the $20 KFC Classics Dinner:

  • 26251 Northwest Freeway Cypress TX 77429
  • 14709 US Highway 59 Splendora TX 77372
  • 9435 FM 1960 Road Humble TX 77338
  • 17725 FM 1488 Road Magnolia TX 77354
  • 4317 Lockwood Drive Houston TX 77026
  • 3619 Old Spanish Trail Houston TX 77021
  • 9510 Main Street Houston TX 77025
  • 6050 Hillcroft Avenue Houston TX 77081
  • 6420 Westheimer Road Houston TX 77057
  • 2058 FM 2920 Spring TX 77388
  • 5109 Walzem Road San Antonio TX 78218
  • 9160 Grissom Road San Antonio TX 78251
  • 2907 Thousand Oaks Drive San Antonio TX 78247
  • 17397 IH 35 North Schertz TX 78154
  • 8510 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78229
  • 4711 W. Commerce St. San Antonio TX 78237
  • 2510 S.W. Military Drive San Antonio TX 78224
  • 12474 Bandera Road Helotes TX 78023
  • 240 FM 306 New Braunfels TX 78130
  • 11719 Alamo Ranch Parkway San Antonio TX 78253
  • 8827 SW Loop 410 San Antonio TX 78252
  • 2227 61st Street Galveston TX 77551
  • 3013 Palmer Highway Texas City TX 77590
  • 1623 S. Gordon Drive Alvin TX 77511
  • 114 FM 517 Road, W. Dickinson TX 77539

Image via KFC

