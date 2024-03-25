KFC Tests New $20 KFC Classics Dinner

Each $20 KFC Classics Dinner includes 6 pieces of the brand’s hand-breaded fried chicken, a large side of our creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, a Pot Pie and 4 of southern style biscuits.

Here’s a closer look at participating locations offering the $20 KFC Classics Dinner:

26251 Northwest Freeway Cypress TX 77429

14709 US Highway 59 Splendora TX 77372

9435 FM 1960 Road Humble TX 77338

17725 FM 1488 Road Magnolia TX 77354

4317 Lockwood Drive Houston TX 77026

3619 Old Spanish Trail Houston TX 77021

9510 Main Street Houston TX 77025

6050 Hillcroft Avenue Houston TX 77081

6420 Westheimer Road Houston TX 77057

2058 FM 2920 Spring TX 77388

5109 Walzem Road San Antonio TX 78218

9160 Grissom Road San Antonio TX 78251

2907 Thousand Oaks Drive San Antonio TX 78247

17397 IH 35 North Schertz TX 78154

8510 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio TX 78229

4711 W. Commerce St. San Antonio TX 78237

2510 S.W. Military Drive San Antonio TX 78224

12474 Bandera Road Helotes TX 78023

240 FM 306 New Braunfels TX 78130

11719 Alamo Ranch Parkway San Antonio TX 78253

8827 SW Loop 410 San Antonio TX 78252

2227 61st Street Galveston TX 77551

3013 Palmer Highway Texas City TX 77590

1623 S. Gordon Drive Alvin TX 77511

114 FM 517 Road, W. Dickinson TX 77539

