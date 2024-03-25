Archives

Home Entertainment Dancers Accuse Lizzo of Sexual Harassment

Dancers Accuse Lizzo of Sexual Harassment

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

Representatives for Lizzo didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The court filing claims that after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city’s notorious Red Light District. During the show, Lizzo led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club, the filing states.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Dancers Accuse Lizzo of Sexual Harassment

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

Quigley, who served as a judge on the singer’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused in the lawsuit of pushing her Christian beliefs onto dancers. The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer” and told co-workers that “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

In addition, after discovering that Davis was a virgin, Quigley frequently discussed the subject, brought it up in interviews and even posted about it on social media, “broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. Davis to the world,” according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Lizzo won the Grammy for record of the year for her hit “About Damn Time.” A global tour supporting her fourth studio album, 2022’s “Special,” wrapped up last month.

Related Posts

10 Surprising Facts About Joni Mitchell in Honor of Her Grammys Debut

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

The Grammys 2024 will attract top stars with the hopes of bringing home the music world’s biggest awards. Among them will be a musician taking to the Grammys stage for the first time in a decades-long career.

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, who received a nomination for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], a recording of her surprise return to the stage at…

Read more

The Best Valentine’s Day Movies for Kids

Entertainment By · March 25, 2024 · Comments off

This Valentine’s Day, grab a bucket of popcorn and a box of conversation hearts and treat the kids in your life to a movie that is sure to make them fall in love.

Most rom-coms are a little too advanced in the love department for children and tweens, but this list includes romantic films appropriate for even the youngest members of the family. There are adaptations of swoonworthy YA cla…

Read more

King Charles Struggles to Land A-List Celebs for Coronation

Entertainment By · March 22, 2024 · Comments off

King Charles III is learning the hard way that leaving it too late to finalize a big soiree is a bad idea. As the newly ascended British monarch prepares for his coronation on May 6, the palace is reportedly struggling to book A-list British entertainers to mark the historic event, with many citing busy schedules to explain their absence.

That’s a sharp break from the last major roy…

Read more

The Making of ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Entertainment By · March 21, 2024 · Comments off

Aitch Alberto and Benjamin Alire Sáenz are video calling from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the West Wing. Earlier on this September morning, they visited the White House with the Hispanic Federation and attended a briefing on policies for the Latino community. They were missing the White House tour to talk to TIME.

This was the first time the two had seen each other …

Read more

The True Story of J. Robert Oppenheimer

Entertainment By · March 20, 2024 · Comments off

After months of building anticipation, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer arrived in theaters Friday, kickstarting an opening weekend where it’s expected to collect around $50 million at the domestic box office.

The three-hour (and nine second) biopic centers, as its title suggests, on J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the theore…

Read more

The True Story Behind Woman of the Hour

Entertainment By · March 20, 2024 · Comments off

There are two movies at play in Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, that intersect in disconcerting fashion. In one there’s the story of a serial killer who is raping and murdering women and girls across the country, offering to take their pictures before his crimes. In another, there’s the saga of an aspiring young actor who takes a gig on The Dating Game fo…

Read more

5 Questions ‘Rings of Power’ Needs to Answer

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power, Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, set the stage for a drama that will unfold over five seasons of television. Set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the birth of…

Read more

Selling Sunset Season 6- Bre Tiesi Interview

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Bre Tiesi wants to set the record straight about her new job. The newest cast member on Netflix’s hit reality TV series Selling Sunset and the latest realtor employed by the Oppenheim Group, Tiesi, best known for being the mother to one of Nick Cannon’s 12 children, says she takes her job in real estate seriously.

“Everyone has this misconception that I am who I&…

Read more

Harry Belafonte Dies at 96

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Harry Belafonte, the singer, actor and activist who broke one barrier after another in his tireless fight for equality and civil rights, died on April 25. He was 96 and died of congestive heart failure, a spokesperson confirmed to TIME.

With knockout good looks and a warm, acrobatic voice, Belafonte rose to fame as a matinee idol in the 1950s, becoming one of the few crossover Black stars…

Read more

Rihanna’s 25 Best Fashion Moments

Entertainment By · March 19, 2024 · Comments off

Among her many titles as the reigning multihyphenate of our time, Rihanna’s status as a fashion icon may be the one that best encapsulates the power and reach of her cultural influence. While the bad gal has always marched to the beat of her own style drum, she’s also used her love of fashion to send a message and start multiple businesses, even making history in the process.

Read more